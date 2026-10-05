Juvenile Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle On Amethyst Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A juvenile was airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. on October 4, 2026, on Amethyst Road, north of Bear Valley Road.

Deputies were called to the location for a report of a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian, according to Jenny Smith, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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When deputies arrived, they learned an adult and a juvenile had been walking across Amethyst Road when the driver of a white vehicle struck the juvenile.

(Photo by Mike Morales)

The white SUV involved had visible damage to the front hood area and pulled into a nearby shopping center parking lot after the crash. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

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A medical helicopter was requested to land at Desert Valley Hospital to airlift the juvenile to a trauma center. The juvenile was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for unknown injuries, according to Smith.

The crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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