All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Juvenile Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle On Amethyst Road In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:56 am | Oct. 05, 2026 Updated 11:56 am | Oct. 05, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A juvenile was airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. on October 4, 2026, on Amethyst Road, north of Bear Valley Road.

Deputies were called to the location for a report of a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian, according to Jenny Smith, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

When deputies arrived, they learned an adult and a juvenile had been walking across Amethyst Road when the driver of a white vehicle struck the juvenile.

(Photo by Mike Morales)

The white SUV involved had visible damage to the front hood area and pulled into a nearby shopping center parking lot after the crash. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical helicopter was requested to land at Desert Valley Hospital to airlift the juvenile to a trauma center. The juvenile was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for unknown injuries, according to Smith.

The crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT
Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:56 am | Oct. 05, 2026 Updated 11:56 am | Oct. 05, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us