 
All NewsVictorville News

Join Victorville’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for a Memorable Celebration

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 27, 2024 | 7:23 pmLast Updated: June 27, 2024 | 7:23 pm
low angle photo of fireworks
Photo by rovenimages.com on Pexels.com

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Come celebrate Independence Day with a bang at Victorville’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Fairgrounds! Gates open at 4 p.m., and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. Best of all? Admission is absolutely FREE!

Get ready for a fantastic evening filled with delicious food and refreshing drinks available for purchase. The dazzling fireworks display will light up the sky, harmonized with patriotic tunes broadcasted on Kat Country 100.7 FM.

Remember, fireworks use and sales are still prohibited in Victorville, and a $1,000 fine is strictly enforced. To report any fireworks, visit vv.city/reportfireworks. The online tool is the fastest and most efficient way to get in touch with our enforcement team.

Don’t miss out on the fun – mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable night!


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 27, 2024 | 7:23 pmLast Updated: June 27, 2024 | 7:23 pm

More Local News

Police in Stand-Off with Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Hesperia

Police in Hesperia Engage in Stand-Off with Barricaded Suspect After RV Pursuit

June 27, 2024

Fatal Single-Vehicle Roll-Over Crash in Hesperia Claims Life of Los Angeles Man

June 26, 2024

Victorville Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Gang Member; Marijuana Odor Leads to Firearm Charges

June 26, 2024
Detectives Continue Investigation into Late Night Shooting Outside a Local Gas Station/Convenience Store

Two People Wounded Following a Shooting Outside an Arco Gas Station in Adelanto

June 26, 2024
Back to top button