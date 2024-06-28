Join Victorville’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for a Memorable Celebration

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Come celebrate Independence Day with a bang at Victorville’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Fairgrounds! Gates open at 4 p.m., and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. Best of all? Admission is absolutely FREE!

Get ready for a fantastic evening filled with delicious food and refreshing drinks available for purchase. The dazzling fireworks display will light up the sky, harmonized with patriotic tunes broadcasted on Kat Country 100.7 FM.

Remember, fireworks use and sales are still prohibited in Victorville, and a $1,000 fine is strictly enforced. To report any fireworks, visit vv.city/reportfireworks. The online tool is the fastest and most efficient way to get in touch with our enforcement team.

Don’t miss out on the fun – mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable night!





(Scroll Down To Comment)