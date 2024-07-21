 
Joe Biden has announced he will no longer be running for President

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 11:22 amLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 11:22 am
(Joe Biden//X)

President Biden made the historically rare decision Sunday to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris as the democratic party nominee.

Biden, 81, announced he won’t seek another term after concerns arose about his physical and mental acuity following a debate where he struggled with sentences and appeared confused.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

-Joe Biden

Letter from Joe Biden:

