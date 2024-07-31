Jets and Sharks Ready to Rumble at VVC: West Side Story Takes Center Stage

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This August, Victor Valley College (VVC) will host one of the most iconic musicals of all time: West Side Story.

Under the expert guidance of co-directors Isaac Ramsey and Allen Gildard, and with choreography by Katherine Page, the college’s drama students are preparing to bring this classic tale of love and rivalry to life. Adding to the production’s grandeur, a live orchestra directed by VVC’s Dr. Karen Miskell will accompany the performance.

RAMS Monthly had the privilege of sitting down with Isaac Ramsey, who shared insights into the production and his experiences teaching at VVC.

Isaac Ramsey, an adjunct faculty member in the Theater Department, holds an MFA in Acting from UCLA. This is his second production with VVC, having previously directed South Pacific in 2015. Ramsey expressed his enthusiasm for working with VVC students, noting, “The students here are people you can joke with. Things are always looser in theater, and it allows a strong rapport to help build trust in the creative process of making art.”

West Side Story, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, is set in 1950s New York City. It explores the intense rivalry between two teenage street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, and the romantic entanglement of two young lovers from opposing sides. With its powerful themes and unforgettable music, West Side Story remains a timeless piece of American theater.

Ramsey’s excitement for the production is palpable, particularly regarding the intricate fight and dance choreography that West Side Story demands. “The fight choreography is like a dance,” he explained. To ensure safety and authenticity, the cast participated in a fight camp to learn the basics of stage combat, including how to throw a punch while maintaining proper spacing. “You never actually want to hit another person. It’s crucial to build trust and respect each other when rehearsing stage combat for safety purposes,” he emphasized.

The students are equally enthusiastic about the choreography. Ramsey noted that while some students were initially timid and nervous during auditions, they have since gained confidence and are fully embracing their roles. “Everyone is willing to work with one another. There’s a lot more openness and collaboration,” Ramsey remarked.

In addition to technical skills, Ramsey focuses on developing his students’ awareness of their bodies and voices. “The audience never sees inside the actor’s head, only the manifestation. It’s about where you’re at, what you’re saying, and how you’re delivering it,” he said. He also encourages his students not to fear failure. “If you don’t fail, then you can’t make choices. You restrict yourself when you’re afraid to fail. Part of learning how to act is allowing students to fail so they can learn from that and make better choices to become successful,” Ramsey advised.

As the cast and crew of West Side Story continue their rehearsals, the anticipation for opening night grows. Isaac Ramsey’s dedication to fostering a supportive and creative environment promises a production that will not only entertain but also inspire. Be sure to catch West Side Story this August at Victor Valley College and witness the incredible talent and hard work of these aspiring performers.

Thursday August 1 – 7:30PM (Classic Car Show 4:00p – 7:00pm)

Friday August 2 – 7:30PM

Saturday August 3 – 730PM

Sunday August 4 – 2:30PM

Thursday August 8 – 7:30PM

Friday August 9 – 7:30PM

Saturday August 10 – 730PM

Sunday August 11 – 2:30PM

A classic car show display with a 1950s theme will take place prior to the August 1st premiere around the Performing Arts Center. The classic car display is a free invent and the community is invited to attend. West Side Story tickets can be purchased directly at VVCfoundation.com/WestSideStory

(photo courtesy of VVC)





