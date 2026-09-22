Jeep Rear-Ends Honda On Southbound I-15 In Victorville; At Least Two Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was affected Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash on the southbound I-15 Freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on September 22, 2026, and involved a white Jeep Wrangler and a gray Honda Accord.

The Honda sustained major rear-end damage, with the trunk area crushed forward and debris scattered behind the vehicle. The Jeep had visible front-end damage to the front bumper and grille area.

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Two ambulances responded to the scene and transported two females from the crash. The total number of people injured was not immediately known.

The crash blocked the No. 3 lane on the southbound side of the freeway, causing traffic to back up north of Bear Valley Road.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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