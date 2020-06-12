JCPenney reopens at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The JCPenney located inside the Mall of Victor Valley is amongst 33 other California stores to reopen on Friday, June 12, 2020.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in California, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney.
The retailer now has more than 700 fully reopened stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Company officials said they are monitoring CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:
- Contact-free curbside pickup
- Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
- Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
- Contactless checkout
- Masks provided to each associate
- Plexiglass shields at open registers
- Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
- Associate training on safety practices
- Temporarily reduced store hours:
- Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience,” stated DePaul.
The Company offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.
The list of California stores reopening on Friday, June 12, includes:
|MALL NAME
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|MALL OF VICTOR VALLEY
|14370 BEAR VALLEY RD
|VICTORVILLE
|SOUTHBAY PAV AT CARSON
|20700 AVALON BLVD
|CARSON
|LAKEWOOD CTR MALL
|67 LAKEWOOD CTR MALL
|LAKEWOOD
|HEMET VALLEY MALL
|2200 W FLORIDA AVE
|HEMET
|VALENCIA TOWN CENTER
|24140 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKY
|SANTA CLARITA
|WHITTWOOD SHPG CTR
|15740 WHITTWOOD LANE
|WHITTIER
|GLENDALE GALLERIA
|1169 GLENDALE GALLERIA
|GLENDALE
|WEBERSTOWN SHPG CTR
|4915 CLAREMONT AVE
|STOCKTON
|SUNRISE MALL
|6100 SUNRISE BLVD
|CITRUS HTS
|THOUSAND OAKS MALL
|280 HILLCREST DR W
|THOUSAND OAKS
|STONEWOOD SHPG CTR
|100 STONEWOOD ST
|DOWNEY
|WESTFLD SANTA ANITA
|400 S BALDWIN AVE
|ARCADIA
|WEST COVINA FASHION PLZ
|1203 PLAZA DR
|WEST COVINA
|CODDINGTOWN CTR
|800 CODDINGTOWN CTR
|SANTA ROSA
|FOX HILLS MALL
|6000 S HANNUM AVE
|CULVER CITY
|MONTCLAIR PLAZA
|5100 MONTCLAIR PLAZA LN
|MONTCLAIR
|DEL AMO CENTER
|21840 S HAWTHORNE BLVD
|TORRANCE
|GALLERIA AT TYLER
|3605 GALLERIA AT TYLER
|RIVERSIDE
|PALM DESERT TOWN CTR
|72900 HWY 111
|PALM DESERT
|MONTEBELLO MALL
|1600 TOWN CENTER DR
|MONTEBELLO
|COUNTY FAIR MALL
|1260 GIBSON RD
|WOODLAND
|ANTELOPE VALLEY MALL
|1131 W RANCHO VISTA BLVD
|PALMDALE
|ARDEN FAIR MALL
|1695 ARDEN WAY
|SACRAMENTO
|MORENO VALLEY MALL
|22450 TOWN CIR
|MORENO VALLEY
|BREA MALL
|400 BREA MALL
|BREA
|WESTMINSTER MALL
|400 WESTMINSTER MALL
|WESTMINSTER
|PACIFIC VIEW MALL
|377 S MILLS RD
|VENTURA
|NORTHRIDGE FASHION CTR
|9301 TAMPA AVE
|NORTHRIDGE
|PROMENADE MALL
|40640 WINCHESTER RD
|TEMECULA
|VICTORIA GARDENS MALL
|12399 S MAINSTREET
|RANCHO CUCAMONGA
|REDLANDS TOWN CENTER
|10000 ALABAMA ST
|REDLANDS
|SANTA ANA MAINPLACE
|2890 N MAIN ST
|SANTA ANA
|PROMENADE SHOPS AT ORCHARD VALLEY
|1060 PERIMETER DR
|MANTECA
According to CNN Business article, The department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection on May 15 and announced sales fell by $1.4 billion. “The company has reported plans to close about 154 stores permanently this summer and about another 100 stores by the end of next year. Those 250 stores would represent about 30% of the stores it had before the crisis.”
