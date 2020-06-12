All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

JCPenney reopens at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville

VictorValley News avatar VictorValley News June 12, 2020
victorville jcpenney reopens

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The JCPenney located inside the Mall of Victor Valley is amongst 33 other California stores to reopen on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in California, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney.

The retailer now has more than 700 fully reopened stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials said they are monitoring CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:

  • Contact-free curbside pickup
  • Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
  • Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
  • Contactless checkout
  • Masks provided to each associate
  • Plexiglass shields at open registers
  • Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards 
  • Associate training on safety practices
  • Temporarily reduced store hours:
    • Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. 
    • Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

“We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience,” stated DePaul.  

The Company offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns. 

The list of California stores reopening on Friday, June 12, includes:  

MALL NAMEADDRESSCITY
MALL OF VICTOR VALLEY14370 BEAR VALLEY RDVICTORVILLE
SOUTHBAY PAV AT CARSON20700 AVALON BLVDCARSON
LAKEWOOD CTR MALL67 LAKEWOOD CTR MALLLAKEWOOD
HEMET VALLEY MALL2200 W FLORIDA AVEHEMET
VALENCIA TOWN CENTER24140 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKYSANTA CLARITA
WHITTWOOD SHPG CTR15740 WHITTWOOD LANEWHITTIER
GLENDALE GALLERIA1169 GLENDALE GALLERIAGLENDALE
WEBERSTOWN SHPG CTR4915 CLAREMONT AVESTOCKTON
SUNRISE MALL6100 SUNRISE BLVDCITRUS HTS
THOUSAND OAKS MALL280 HILLCREST DR WTHOUSAND OAKS
STONEWOOD SHPG CTR100 STONEWOOD STDOWNEY
WESTFLD SANTA ANITA400 S BALDWIN AVEARCADIA
WEST COVINA FASHION PLZ1203 PLAZA DRWEST COVINA
CODDINGTOWN CTR800 CODDINGTOWN CTRSANTA ROSA
FOX HILLS MALL6000 S HANNUM AVECULVER CITY
MONTCLAIR PLAZA5100 MONTCLAIR PLAZA LNMONTCLAIR
DEL AMO CENTER21840 S HAWTHORNE BLVDTORRANCE
GALLERIA AT TYLER3605 GALLERIA AT TYLERRIVERSIDE
PALM DESERT TOWN CTR72900 HWY 111PALM DESERT
MONTEBELLO MALL1600 TOWN CENTER DRMONTEBELLO
COUNTY FAIR MALL1260 GIBSON RDWOODLAND
ANTELOPE VALLEY MALL1131 W RANCHO VISTA BLVDPALMDALE
ARDEN FAIR MALL1695 ARDEN WAYSACRAMENTO
MORENO VALLEY MALL22450 TOWN CIRMORENO VALLEY
BREA MALL400 BREA MALLBREA
WESTMINSTER MALL400 WESTMINSTER MALLWESTMINSTER
PACIFIC VIEW MALL377 S MILLS RDVENTURA
NORTHRIDGE FASHION CTR9301 TAMPA AVENORTHRIDGE
PROMENADE MALL40640 WINCHESTER RDTEMECULA
VICTORIA GARDENS MALL12399 S MAINSTREETRANCHO CUCAMONGA
REDLANDS TOWN CENTER10000 ALABAMA STREDLANDS
SANTA ANA MAINPLACE2890 N MAIN STSANTA ANA
PROMENADE SHOPS AT ORCHARD VALLEY1060 PERIMETER DRMANTECA

According to CNN Business article, The department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection on May 15 and announced sales fell by $1.4 billion. “The company has reported plans to close about 154 stores permanently this summer and about another 100 stores by the end of next year. Those 250 stores would represent about 30% of the stores it had before the crisis.”

