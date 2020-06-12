JCPenney reopens at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The JCPenney located inside the Mall of Victor Valley is amongst 33 other California stores to reopen on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in California, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney.

The retailer now has more than 700 fully reopened stores nationwide after temporarily closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials said they are monitoring CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:

Contact-free curbside pickup

Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Plexiglass shields at open registers

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Associate training on safety practices

Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience,” stated DePaul.

The Company offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

The list of California stores reopening on Friday, June 12, includes:

MALL NAME ADDRESS CITY MALL OF VICTOR VALLEY 14370 BEAR VALLEY RD VICTORVILLE SOUTHBAY PAV AT CARSON 20700 AVALON BLVD CARSON LAKEWOOD CTR MALL 67 LAKEWOOD CTR MALL LAKEWOOD HEMET VALLEY MALL 2200 W FLORIDA AVE HEMET VALENCIA TOWN CENTER 24140 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKY SANTA CLARITA WHITTWOOD SHPG CTR 15740 WHITTWOOD LANE WHITTIER GLENDALE GALLERIA 1169 GLENDALE GALLERIA GLENDALE WEBERSTOWN SHPG CTR 4915 CLAREMONT AVE STOCKTON SUNRISE MALL 6100 SUNRISE BLVD CITRUS HTS THOUSAND OAKS MALL 280 HILLCREST DR W THOUSAND OAKS STONEWOOD SHPG CTR 100 STONEWOOD ST DOWNEY WESTFLD SANTA ANITA 400 S BALDWIN AVE ARCADIA WEST COVINA FASHION PLZ 1203 PLAZA DR WEST COVINA CODDINGTOWN CTR 800 CODDINGTOWN CTR SANTA ROSA FOX HILLS MALL 6000 S HANNUM AVE CULVER CITY MONTCLAIR PLAZA 5100 MONTCLAIR PLAZA LN MONTCLAIR DEL AMO CENTER 21840 S HAWTHORNE BLVD TORRANCE GALLERIA AT TYLER 3605 GALLERIA AT TYLER RIVERSIDE PALM DESERT TOWN CTR 72900 HWY 111 PALM DESERT MONTEBELLO MALL 1600 TOWN CENTER DR MONTEBELLO COUNTY FAIR MALL 1260 GIBSON RD WOODLAND ANTELOPE VALLEY MALL 1131 W RANCHO VISTA BLVD PALMDALE ARDEN FAIR MALL 1695 ARDEN WAY SACRAMENTO MORENO VALLEY MALL 22450 TOWN CIR MORENO VALLEY BREA MALL 400 BREA MALL BREA WESTMINSTER MALL 400 WESTMINSTER MALL WESTMINSTER PACIFIC VIEW MALL 377 S MILLS RD VENTURA NORTHRIDGE FASHION CTR 9301 TAMPA AVE NORTHRIDGE PROMENADE MALL 40640 WINCHESTER RD TEMECULA VICTORIA GARDENS MALL 12399 S MAINSTREET RANCHO CUCAMONGA REDLANDS TOWN CENTER 10000 ALABAMA ST REDLANDS SANTA ANA MAINPLACE 2890 N MAIN ST SANTA ANA PROMENADE SHOPS AT ORCHARD VALLEY 1060 PERIMETER DR MANTECA

According to CNN Business article, The department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection on May 15 and announced sales fell by $1.4 billion. “The company has reported plans to close about 154 stores permanently this summer and about another 100 stores by the end of next year. Those 250 stores would represent about 30% of the stores it had before the crisis.”

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.