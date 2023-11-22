Jamba Juice Expands Presence to Hesperia Following Successful Opening in Victorville

Hesperia, California, November 20, 2023 – Following the recent debut of their first Jamba Juice location in the Victor Valley, the renowned American quick service restaurant and juice bar chain has just announced plans to open a second branch in Hesperia next month.

This exciting development comes as a result of a successful collaboration between Mr. Joseph W. Brady, CCIM, SIOR, President of Joseph Brady, Inc., trading as The Bradco Companies, and Mrs. Miranda (Fifield) Montgomery, a Retail Associate at Lee & Associates – Riverside. Together, they have finalized a lease for a prime spot at 16922 Main St., Suite J, covering an area of approximately 1,500 sq ft, which will soon be transformed into the newest Jamba Juice destination.

The upcoming Jamba Juice will be situated adjacent to Baskin Robbins within the same shopping center, which is anchored by Stater Bros Market. Interestingly, the new establishment used to be a Starbucks approximately five years ago.

Jamba Juice has gained widespread popularity for its delectable blended fruit and vegetable juices, mouthwatering smoothies, and an array of delicious food offerings. The franchise, initially known as Juice Club, originated in 1990 in San Luis Obispo, California. Since its inception, it has rapidly expanded, with over 850 locations now spanning across 36 states in the United States.

Under the ownership of Focus Brands, an affiliate of Roark Capital Group, Jamba Juice has extended its reach internationally, with establishments in Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company’s acquisition by Roark Capital Group in 2019 solidified its standing as a prominent player in the industry.

Expressing his personal connection to Jamba Juice, Mr. Joseph W. Brady stated, “It is quite ironic that I have been a dedicated Jamba Juice customer since it first made its appearance in the Inland Empire more than two decades ago. Furthermore, it was established as a ‘Senior Project’ by Mr. Kirk Perron at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, a university I had the privilege to attend from 1974 to 1979.” Mr. Brady’s connection further heightens the anticipation surrounding the upcoming opening of the new Jamba Juice location.

The newest Jamba Juice establishment is set to welcome customers by December 2023. Mrs. Miranda Montgomery expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Working with Mr. John Anderson to identify suitable locations has been an absolute pleasure, not just in the High Desert/Mojave River Valley but also within the Inland Empire. Jamba Juice is an incredibly sought-after brand, making it an easy win for any shopping center.”

The franchise recently celebrated the grand opening of its first Victor Valley location at the Desert Sky Plaza on October 16th, 2023. Encouraged by its success, Jamba Juice has expressed interest in exploring multiple new locations within the Victor Valley region.

The responsibility for operating this facility falls on Mr. John Anderson, representing the American Juice Company, trading as Jamba Juice.

For further information regarding this exciting venture, please contact Mrs. Miranda Montgomery at Lee & Associates – Riverside. She can be reached via phone at (951) 276-3656 or (909) 243-4482, or by email at mmontgomery@lee-associates.com.

Additionally, you can reach out to Mr. Joseph W. Brady, CCIM, SIOR, President of Joseph W. Brady Inc., trading as The Bradco Companies, during office hours at (760) 951-5111 ext. 101 or via email at jbrady@thebradcocompanies.com.

