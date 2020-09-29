All News
Jackknifed semi causing major delays on SB-15 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A jackknifed semi on the southbound I-15 is causing major traffic delays for motorists making their way down the hill Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at about 5:20 AM on September 29, 2020, north of Kenwood Avenue.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, all lanes are expected to remain blocked for at least two hours. Vehicles are using the right shoulder to get past the incident.
At the moment, the I-15 through the Cajon Pass is basically a parking lot at and motorists should avoid travel if possible. All the side routes are just as backed up.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
