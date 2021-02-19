Investigators seize 241 pounds of marijuana and 6,588 plants in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators seized 6,588 marijuana plants and 241lbs of processed marijuana following five search warrants in the community of Phelan, officials said.

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, starting at approximately 8:00 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served five search warrants at various locations in the unincorporated areas of Phelan.

MET personnel received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the area. MET located and arrested two suspects during the service of a search warrant at 12200 Block of Windermere Road.

San Bernardino County has an ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors. (courtesy photo)

The suspects were identified as Rangel Villareal, 32, and Jessica Calleros, 31, both were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants.

Investigators also mitigated a dangerous electrical bypass at 4100 Block of Snowline Road; illegal electrical bypasses are an extreme fire hazard that endangers the residents and the neighborhood. All locations were operating independently, and no criminal enterprise connection.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and the San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and property seizure. (courtesy photo)

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law, and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions.

Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Investigators seized a total of 6,588 marijuana plants and 241 pounds of processed marijuana during the investigations. (courtesy photo)

