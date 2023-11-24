Investigation Launched After Deceased Person Found in Vehicle Blocking Fire Station Driveway

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.COM) – The Apple Valley Police Department is currently conducting an investigation following the discovery of a deceased individual inside a vehicle that was obstructing the driveway of a local fire station.

At approximately 5:01 a.m. on Friday, November 24th, the police department dispatched deputies to respond to the incident, located on the 12100 block of Kiowa Road, at Station 4 at the Apple Valley Fire Protection District just north of Bear Valley Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the lifeless body inside a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, a four-door hatchback of gray color, identifiable by its Nevada license plate.

The Apple Valley Police Department promptly transferred the investigation to the San Bernardino County Homicide Detail.

The Homicide Detail, entrusted with the responsibility of probing all cases involving homicides, unexplained deaths, and suspicious fatalities, quickly assumed control of the scene.

As of the time of this publication, details regarding the case remain limited due to the ongoing activity at the scene.

Authorities are working diligently to collect evidence, and establish an understanding of the circumstances leading to the individual’s death.

Residents of Apple Valley are urged to contact with law enforcement if they possess any information that could aid in this investigation.

