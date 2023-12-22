Investigation continues into Monday night shooting on Mojave Drive in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shooting investigation in Adelanto prompted deputies to close down a portion of Mojave Drive on Monday night.

It happened just before 6:30 pm, on December 18, 2023, near the intersection of Pearmain Street and Mojave Drive.

According to a witness, a passenger exited from a dark-colored sedan and fired 4-6 rounds in the direction of another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s vehicle also left the location and it is unknown if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

VVNG has reached out to the spokeswoman for the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station requesting information and, unfortunately, has not received any update as of the time of this article. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)