Investigation continues following six vehicle crash on Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The investigation is ongoing into a multi-vehicle traffic collision that took place on Highway 395 in Adelanto.

At about 12:36 am, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, deputies responded to a major injury incident at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Calleja Road.

The collision involved six vehicles, including a semi-truck with a trailer.

Sheriff’s officials said several individuals sustained injuries, and one victim was transported by air for medical attention.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)