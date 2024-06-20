Investigation continues following six vehicle crash on Highway 395 in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The investigation is ongoing into a multi-vehicle traffic collision that took place on Highway 395 in Adelanto.
At about 12:36 am, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, deputies responded to a major injury incident at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Calleja Road.
The collision involved six vehicles, including a semi-truck with a trailer.
Sheriff’s officials said several individuals sustained injuries, and one victim was transported by air for medical attention.
“More information will be released as it becomes available,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.