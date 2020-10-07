All News
Investigation continues after man found dead in Lucerne Valley fire
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The investigation continues after a man was found dead following a mobile home fire Tuesday night in Lucerne Valley.
It happened at about 12:52 am, on October 6, 2020, in the 10800 block of Medanos Avenue.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responding to the incident were informed a double-wide mobile home was on fire with somebody possibly still inside. According to scanner traffic, the fire had spread to a vehicle and vegetation.
Fire crews conducted a search and located the body of a male adult deceased inside the residence.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bombs and Arson Division responded to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is continuing into the cause of the fire. At this time the deceased has not been positively identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Elder, at San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bombs and Arson Division, (909) 890-4840. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
