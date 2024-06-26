Inmate Mitchell Bolder Found Unresponsive at USP Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 1:10 pm, Mitchell Bolder was discovered unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Victorville in Victorville, California.

Prison staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Despite continued efforts, Mr. Bolder was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been alerted. No employees or other incarcerated individuals were harmed, and there was no threat to the public.

Mr. Bolder, a 60-year-old inmate, was serving a life sentence for Murder in Aid of Racketeering and Aiding and Abetting in the same offense, following his sentencing in the Western District of North Carolina. He had been at USP Victorville since March 16, 2023.

USP Victorville is a high-security federal prison. For more information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons, visit www.bop.gov.





