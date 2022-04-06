All News
Inmate from Apple Valley found dead after medical episode
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An inmate from Apple Valley was found dead after suffering a medical episode, officials said.
On April 4, 2022, at about 9:08 a.m., deputies at the West Valley Detention Center discovered that 63-year-old David Floyd Rains was not breathing.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “jail medical staff responded but were unable to revive Rains and he was pronounced deceased.”
Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
“A medical evaluation revealed he had multiple health issues and was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center on March 1, 2022, where he was receiving medical treatment,” stated the news release.
Officials said Rains was arrested for criminal threats and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center on February 26, 2022.
Rains was transported to the Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.
Officials said this investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
3 women from Los Angeles arrested after stealing $8K worth of products from stores in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
2 felons arrested in Apple Valley after police find ghost guns and narcotics
-
All News5 days ago
Man killed outside the Green Tree Inn in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
UPDATE: Man shot and killed outside of Green Tree Inn in Victorville identified as 29-year-old from Corona
-
All News7 days ago
Armed felon steals over $100k worth of water using a stolen meter in Phelan
-
All News4 days ago
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville identified as 34-year-old transient