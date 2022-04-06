Inmate from Apple Valley found dead after medical episode

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An inmate from Apple Valley was found dead after suffering a medical episode, officials said.

On April 4, 2022, at about 9:08 a.m., deputies at the West Valley Detention Center discovered that 63-year-old David Floyd Rains was not breathing.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “jail medical staff responded but were unable to revive Rains and he was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

“A medical evaluation revealed he had multiple health issues and was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center on March 1, 2022, where he was receiving medical treatment,” stated the news release.

Officials said Rains was arrested for criminal threats and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center on February 26, 2022.

Rains was transported to the Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.

