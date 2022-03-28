All News
Inmate from Apple Valley dies at hospital after being admitted for medical issues
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 61-year-old inmate from Apple Valley arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a minor was admitted to a hospital for medical issues and died, officials said.
Officials said Alexander Madrid, was arrested on December 9, 2021, by the Apple Valley Police Department and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.
According to a news release, on February 11, 2022, Madrid started to experience medical issues that were “possibly related to pre-existing medical conditions.”
According to a sheriff’s news release,”Madrid was seen by jail medical staff and subsequently transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. He remained in the care of the hospital and on Friday, March 18, 2022, he was pronounced deceased.”
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Drost at (909) 387-3589.
