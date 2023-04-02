Inmate found unresponsive inside Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., inmate Binh Tran was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Victorville Medium I, in Victorville, California.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Tran was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Tran was a 55-year-old male sentenced in the District of Nevada to a 180-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamines. He had been in custody at FCI Victorville Medium I since October 10, 2019.

FCI Victorville Medium I is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,533 male offenders.

