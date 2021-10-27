Inmate found dead following altercation inside Victorville prison

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old inmate serving time at a prison in Victorville was found dead following an altercation, officials said.

It happened on Monday, October 25, 2021, at about 11:15 pm, when Robert Henderson was found unresponsive.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving measures continued. Henderson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel. A second inmate was medically assessed and treated for minor injuries at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Prison officials said Mr. Henderson was sentenced in the Northern District of California to a 70-month sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He had been in custody at USP Victorville since February 25, 2021.

USP Victorville is a high-security facility and currently houses 1,033 male offenders.

