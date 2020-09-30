Inland Doctor Gives $45,000 to Support Local Students, Virtual Learning

Donations of $15,000 each by philanthropist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela will be used by two local school districts and a youth organization to purchase laptops for students in need.

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. — Longtime Inland physician Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela donated $45,000 this week to the Lucerne Valley Unified School District, Colton Joint Unified School District and the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana to help provide laptops to local students engaged in distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the organizations received $15,000 from Dr. Valenzuela to help bridge the gap for students in need.

“During these unprecedented times, it is critical that students have the tools and technology to continue their education through distance learning,” Valenzuela said. “These funds will help provide laptops to students who have limited access to technology in their homes, which will allow them to stay connected to their classrooms.”

Community support for education has never been more critical than during the COVID-19 pandemic as schools and youth organizations across the region work to ensure students can properly participate in distance learning programs.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this donation from Dr. Valenzuela, which comes at a crucial time as our students are adapting to our new virtual learning environment,” said Superintendent Peter Livingston of the Lucerne Valley Unified School District. “For our small district, the computers purchased with these funds will provide a tremendous benefit for our students.”

Terri Schneider, Chief Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana agreed, saying “Many families are experiencing adding economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an immense need in the community for laptops and technology that will keep youth linked to their education and study programs. We are deeply appreciative for Dr. Valenzuela’s support.”

The donation was recently highlighted at the Mayor’s Great Futures Gala benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana.

“Time after time, Dr. Valenzuela steps up to help local children in the community and we cannot express our appreciation enough for his ongoing support of our City’s youth,” said Acquanetta Warren, Mayor of Fontana.

Superintendent Frank Miranda of the Colton Joint Unified School District added, “Dr. Valenzuela’s contribution to support our students will generate lasting, positive benefits for their continued education during this ongoing pandemic. Distance learning programs have created unique challenges for our schools, but the laptops secured through Dr. Valenzuela’s donation will help our students remain connected to a world of learning opportunities.”

As a champion for local students and education, Dr. Valenzuela also operates the annual TECH Scholarship Program, which has awarded more than 230 laptops to Riverside students since 2008.

