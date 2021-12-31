Injured man rescued from Deadman Hills in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An injured 33-year-old man was hoist rescued to safety from an area known as Deadman Hills near Horseman’s Center in Apple Valley.

On December 28, 2021, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to the location to offer assistance after receiving reports that a man had fallen and was injured. Deputies climbed the treacherous rocks in order to make contact with the victim, Robert Estela.

Sgt. Mark Rios provided his jacket to keep Estela warm and prevent shock. Estela was suffering from a compound fracture to his ankle/lower leg, stated sheriff’s officials.

(image: google maps)

Due to the location where the victim was in the rocks, 40King2 determined a night vision goggle hoist rescue was required. 40King2 and 40King5 combined crews in order to complete the mission.

“Pilot Deputy Doug Brimmer maneuvered the helicopter into position for a safe hoist. Deputy Cody Korkotsakis was lowered down by hoist operator Deputy Tommy Dickey to Rios and Estela. Korkotsakis placed Estela into a hoist “hot seat” and Estela was hoisted into 40King2,” stated a news release.

Estela was transported by air to awaiting medical aid on the ground and 40King2 returned to hoist Rios and Korkotsakis out of the rocky terrain. Estela was transported by AMR to a local hospital for medical treatment.

