Incoming winter storm will create dangerous conditions along the I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An incoming winter storm will create dangerous travel conditions in the Cajon Pass and mountains on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS, snow levels will be 3500-4000 ft on Tuesday and will fall to 2,000 ft on Wednesday. The Cajon Pass has an elevation of 3,777 ft and that means snow is very possible along the I-15 freeway. 1-2 inches of accumulation is expected in areas above 4,000 ft.
A large mass of cold air from the north will bring widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail in some areas. The bulk of the rain will occur Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night as well.
The NWS winter weather advisory will go into effect at 4:00 pm Tuesday and expires at 6:00 am Wednesday. Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley are forecasted to receive snowfall.
A wind advisory issued by the NWS will expire on Tuesday morning at 4:00 am. According to the agency, 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph were to be expected in the Victor Valley.
The California Highway Patrol Mojave Station reminds motorists to be prepared for the storm and check windshield wipers, brakes, tires, headlights, and other vital vehicle parts to make sure your vehicle is safe to drive.
CHP also suggests that you leave early, leave extra room between vehicles, and slow down! Wet roadways mean it will take your vehicle longer to stop which means you need to slow down!
“If you don’t HAVE to drive in the mountains during the storm – don’t! If you do, carry chains and extra supplies,” stated the NWS.
