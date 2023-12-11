Incident in Adelanto Sparks Lockdowns, S.W.A.T Response, and Increased Police Presence

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the residential neighborhood of Casaba Road in Adelanto.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. on December 11, 2023, has sparked an intense investigation, heightened security measures, and raised concerns among residents.

While the exact nature of the event remains unclear, preliminary information suggests that at least one person with a gun may have been barricaded inside a nearby residence.

It remains uncertain whether there were any individuals injured by gunshots at the location, as officials have chosen to withhold information about the incident.

Authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have wasted no time establishing a command center in the vicinity of the area. A sheriff’s helicopter also assisted in the investigation, landed in a field nearby field, and at least two snipers were spotted on a nearby roof.

A specialized SWAT team, alongside dedicated Sheriff’s deputies, quickly flooded the area, prompting the implementation of precautionary lockdowns at George Visual and Performing Arts School and Westside Park Schools.

Parents were promptly notified by the Adelanto Elementary School District, reassuring them that there was no active threat to the students’ safety and that the lockdown would be lifted once the situation was deemed secure.

Witnessing the swift mobilization of law enforcement, local residents in the vicinity of Casaba Road and Chamberlaine Way were met with a heavy police presence as investigators worked relentlessly to gather evidence and ensure public safety.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATE 4:00 PM — At 11:19 AM, deputies from the Victor Valley Station (Adelanto) responded to a brandishing weapon call in the 18600 block of Casaba Rd, Adelanto. Upon arrival, an armed individual barricaded himself in a residence. The Specialized Enforcement Division responded to assist. The individual is currently barricaded, and the incident is ongoing.



