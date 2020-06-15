In-Shape club in Victorville reopening June 16th

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The In-Shape in Victorville is among the list of clubs scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after being closed for nearly 3-months due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to create a safe, clean and welcoming environment, we’re making improvements and changes to how we do things at the club,” stated the company’s website.

According to an In-Shape reopening updates video on YouTube, members will need to throw away their old key cards as the In-Shape App will now be your key to enter the club.

With the App, members will reserve a work out time, check in to the club, book a class, and purchase retail. You must arrive within the 30-minute reservation window and members can remain inside the club for 2-hours.

You will need a phone, mask, towel, and water bottle. Everything else should be left at home. If mandated, temperatures will be checked upon entering.

According to the company, masks are required for entering, exiting, and socializing. However, you do not have to wear them while working out.

Once you arrive, use the touchless check-in using the App on your mobile device. Members will need to be mindful and follow the physical distancing markers on the ground throughout the club. Areas of the club and certain machines may be closed to promote physical distancing.

Amenities like the steam room and sauna remain unavailable and the pool will be available by reservation only and for lap swim.

Members are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and clean equipment before and after working out. In-Shape employees will regularly clean and sanitize equipment throughout the day.

On the way out, members will scan their phone’s one last time to check out.

In-Shape is currently running a pre-reopening sale $0 to join with free dues + free enrollment on all memberships using codeword GETINSHAPE. The offer expires on 6/30/20.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.