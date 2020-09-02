All News
Improved property tax postponement available for eligible homeowners in SB County
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Qualifying homeowners in San Bernardino County are eligible to postpone the payment of their current-year property taxes on their primary home.
The 2020-21 Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP) is available to qualifying taxpayers through the State Controller’s Office (SCO). Applications will be accepted from October 1, 2020, through February 10, 2021, and will be processed in the order they are received.
Officials said this loan program allows eligible homeowners, including low-income seniors and disabled individuals, to postpone the payment of their current-year property taxes on their primary residence at an interest rate of 5%.
Assembly Bill 133 revised the income limit for the PTP Program, raising it to $45,000 for the 2020-21 filing period. The income limit will be adjusted annually based on the rate of inflation. AB 133 also lowered the interest to 5% per year.
San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason supported both changes, which make the program available to more people and more easily affordable.
Homeowner Eligibility Requirements:
- Be at least 62 years of age, or blind, or disabled;
- Own and occupy the home as your primary place of residence;
- Have a total household income of $45,000 or less;
- Have at least 40% equity in the property; and
- Not have a reverse mortgage on the property.
Postponed taxes and interest become due and payable when the homeowner moves or sells the property, transfers title, defaults on a senior lien, refinances, obtains a reverse mortgage, or passes away. Program participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
Funding for the program is limited. Applications are immediately available at the Tax Collector’s Office located at 268 West Hospitality Lane, First Floor, in San Bernardino and online at www.sco.ca.gov under the Public Services tab. For more information, please visit the SCO’s website at www.sco.ca.gov. You may also contact the SCO by phone at (800) 952-5661 or by email at postponement@sco.ca.gov.
