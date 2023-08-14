Illinois Man Arrester After Using Roblox to Meet With an Apple Valley Teen

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An out-of-state 19-year-old was arrested after flying into Apple Valley to meet a 17-year-old girl he met while playing Roblox.

Authorities said the victim met the suspect while playing the online game platform in November of 2022 and since then the two have communicated using various apps.

“During these communications, the suspect coerced the victim into sexting and exploited the victim into sexual acts, committed on an electronic device,” stated sheriff’s officials.

On August 9, 2023, the suspect, Faruq Balogun, flew from Chicago, Illinois to Ontario, California, and went to the victim’s residence in Apple Valley. Deputy Cohlton Hubbard responded to the call for service at the victim’s residence and contacted Balogun.

At the completion of the investigation, Faruq Balogun, a resident of Des Plaines, IL, was arrested for arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes and sending or selling obscene matter. Balogun was transported to High Desert Detention Center where he subsequently posted bail.

Apple Valley Police Department reminds parents of the importance in protecting children. It is essential for parents to be vigilant in helping their children learn and use safe technology practices. Parents should monitor activity and conduct regular, unannounced checks of phones and other devices to ensure they are being used properly. These checks will protect children and provide opportunity for early detection of someone exploiting or coercing their child.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hubbard at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied