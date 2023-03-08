All News
Illegal street racing in Victorville turns into a pursuit before ending with a crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested after an illegal street race in Victorville turned into a pursuit before ending with a crash.
It happened on Friday, March 3, 2023, at about 11:55 pm, during the Victorville Police Department’s-Office of Traffic Safety DUI Suppression.
According to sheriff’s officials, a deputy observed two Dodge Challengers engaging in a street race at speeds more than approximately 100 mph on Eleventh Avenue in Victorville.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the white 2017 Dodge Challenger, occupied by a driver and two passengers.
The driver, David Lemus, failed to comply with the deputy’s orders and drove away at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit terminated in the City of Hesperia near Eleventh Avenue and Eucalyptus Street when the vehicle lost control and collided with a street sign and a telephone pole.
The vehicle sustained major damage and was impounded for 30 days. Officials said none of the occupants were injured.
Lemus was arrested and booked on participating in an illegal speed contest, driving under the influence of alcohol, and evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. He was released from custody after posting bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
