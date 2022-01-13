Illegal marijuana operation found after massive fire in Adelanto, 2 arrested

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A massive commercial fire in Adelanto resulted in two people being arrested after authorities discovered an illegal marijuana operation.

On January 12, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., deputies along with members of the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial building on fire in the 11700 block of Bartlett Avenue in the City of Adelanto.

Upon arrival, responding personnel found the structure fully engulfed and quickly growing, threatening neighboring structures. The surrounding area was evacuated, and surface streets closed as a large contingent of Fire personnel combatted the blaze. The fire caused disruption to utility services for surrounding residences and businesses.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

Personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff, Bomb/Arson Team responded and assisted in the investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “once the fire was contained, investigators located evidence of a butane extraction lab and a large quantity of processed marijuana at the scene. As a result, The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Marijuana Enforcement Team responded to process the scene. Over the course of the investigation, investigators recovered large amounts of processed and concentrated cannabis, a marijuana extraction system, cash and two unserialized firearms.”

The suspects identified as Peng Wei, 41, a resident of Adelanto, and Jing Wei Ping, 39, a resident of Daly City, were arrested for Health and Safety Code 11379(b); possession of cannabis for sale and Health and Safety Code 11379.6; manufacturing a controlled substance. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Dekeyrel, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station (760) 552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

