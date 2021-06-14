Ill hiker hoist rescued from Deep Creek Hot Springs

DEEP CREEK HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old hiking in the Deep Creek Hot Springs was hoist rescued from the remote area after falling ill Saturday afternoon.

On June 12, 2021, at about 4:46 pm. San Bernardino County Fire requested Sheriff’s Rescue Helicopter Air Rescue 307, for a hoist rescue.

Sheriff’s officials said the hiker identified as Makenna Aucoin from Oceanside, CA was hiking from Deep Creek Hot Springs to Bowen Ranch with her friends when she began feeling sick. “A 911 call was made from Aucoin’s friend stating Aucoin passed out and was no longer able to hike. Due to the reomte location of where the GPS coordinates placed Aucoin, Air Rescue 307 responded,” stated the release.

Using her GPS coordinates the helicopter crew located the victim who was reported to be awake, alert, extremely fatigued, and dehydrated. A medic was lowered about 90 feet and placed Aucion in a rescue basket before she was hoisted up to the helicopter.

Aucoin was flown to Bowen Ranch to a waiting ambulance and then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tips for Hiking in the Heat

Check the weather

Choose the trail wisely

Start Early

Dress appropriately

Drink lots of fluids

Salty Snacks

Take breaks

Bring extra socks

Know the signs of Heat Stroke

Even if you take all the precautions on your hot summer hike, there’s always a chance the heat will be too much. Pay attention to how you feel, always stop to rest if you tired and snack if you are hungry. If your body temperature gets too high there is a risk of heat stroke which can be fatal. Be aware of the symptoms and how to respond to them.

Intense headache

Dizziness

Confusion

Anxiety

Disorientation

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Lack of sweating in high temperatures

(Hiking tip source: #trailslacounty)

