IHOP Franchisee to Open New Location in Hesperia, Replacing Former Country Kitchen

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Progressive Real Estate Partners has secured a 20-year lease with International House of Pancakes (IHOP) for a prime 5,020-square-foot space at 17398 Main Street previously occupied by Country Kitchen and Carrows.

Country Kitchen abruptly closed in April 2022, with the only indication a sign that read, “Thank you for all your support throughout the past years. We appreciate you all!”

The deal was facilitated by senior retail specialist Albert Lopez, who represented the landlord, while Meran Joe Solamany from Keller Williams Realty Westside represented IHOP.

The new IHOP franchise in Hesperia will be operated by the Soleimani Group, a seasoned franchisee with over 30 IHOP locations since 2005.

The franchisee plans to undertake an extensive interior and exterior remodel to align the venue with the IHOP brand, targeting a grand opening in late 2024 or early 2025.

The restaurant is situated in a bustling shopping center anchored by popular retailers Vallarta and Dollar Tree. Other notable businesses in the vicinity include Firestone Tire, Ace Hardware, Walgreens, AutoZone, Chase, Jack in the Box, and Wendy’s.

This high-traffic area is home to over 152,000 residents with an average household income exceeding $87,000, ensuring a strong customer base for the upcoming IHOP location.

This will be the second IHOP in Hesperia; the other is at 13233 Main Street, near the I-15 freeway. Victorville is home to an IHOP located at 14794 La Paz Drive, also close to the I-15. In March of this year, Barstow welcomed an IHOP located at 1523 East Main Street, near the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel and the I-15.





