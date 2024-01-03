Idaho Man Arrested After Stealing a Plane from a Las Vegas Hangar and Landing in Daggett

DAGGETT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man from Idaho was arrested after stealing a plane from a hangar in Las Vegas and landing at a small airport in Daggett.

At about 6:00 pm, on December 30, 2023, the victim, Jeff Cohn, a resident of Nevada, received a phone call from Air Force Search and Rescue after they received a notification from his Kitfox personal aircraft’s emergency location transmitter.

The beacon signals a downed aircraft when activated.

Jeff advised he was not flying his aircraft and immediately drove to his hangar in North Las Vegas where he discovered the aircraft was not in the hangar.

At about 6:48 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Barstow station received a call from the FAA advising the aircraft landed near the Daggett Airport.

Deputies responded to the scene and located Damian Zukaitis, taxiing the aircraft on Minneola Road heading back towards the airport. During the investigation, Damian fled on foot.

Damian, a resident of Boise, Idaho, was located shortly afterward and detained.

Deputies coordinated with North Las Vegas Police and the FBI to determine the aircraft was stolen. The aircraft was valued at about $80,000.

Damian Zukaitis was arrested and booked at the Barstow jail for bringing stolen property into the state and taking an aircraft without the owner’s consent. North Las Vegas Police Department is handling the investigation into the stolen aircraft.