Ice Cream Truck Crash in Hesperia Leaves Man Injured

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In a Friday afternoon incident, a pickup truck collided with an ice cream truck, causing the pickup truck to overturn and its driver to sustain injuries.

At around 1:32 p.m. on October 20, 2023, a collision occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Mariposa Road. The accident involved an ice cream truck and a blue Toyota Tundra.

Eyewitnesses reported that the male driver of the Tundra went through a red traffic light while traveling west on Main Street. As a result, a collision occurred between the Tundra and the ice cream truck that was traveling on Mariposa Road. The impact caused the Tundra to flip over, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver of the ice truck was not injured. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

According to Anthony Rosales, a resident of Piñon Hills who was driving behind the ice cream truck during the incident, a female passenger and a dog from the pickup truck managed to escape through a window without any injuries. However, firefighters had to break the windows in order to rescue the man from the wreckage.

A dog and passenger escaped uninjured.(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries. The female driver of the ice cream truck emerged unharmed.

Authorities conducted an investigation and temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Main Street due to the crash.

A second collision took place around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Cataba Road. As a result, commuters heading westbound on Main Street experienced further delays, and drivers exiting the Main Street offramp of the 15 freeway were also affected.

Traffic was jammed on the Main Street offramp and overpass. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Hesperia Police Department. At this time, additional information was not available.

