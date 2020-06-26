I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Project Continues; lane closures planned

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Pavement Rehabilitation Project along the I-15 in the Fontana area that will require lane closures.

According to the State of California Department of Transportation, one lane will remain open on the southbound I-15 from Glen Helen Parkway to Sierra Avenue.

Weekend work will take place June 26 beginning at 8:00 PM and continue through June 28 until 12:00 PM.

Southbound lanes #2, #3, and #4 will be closed from Glen Helen Pkwy to Sierra Avenue and only one lane will remain open to traffic.

Southbound Glen Helen Pkwy on and off-ramps will also be closed.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for signs posted alternate routes to avoid delays. Remember to reduce your speed in and surrounding the work zone.

