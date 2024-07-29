 
I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation: Extended Ranchero Road Ramp Closures Expected

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 29, 2024 | 3:28 pmLast Updated: July 29, 2024 | 9:04 pm
(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday afternoon, Caltrans District 8 announced the continuation of the I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation project from Victorville to Hesperia. Scheduled work will occur Monday through Friday, featuring nightly lane and connector closures, along with daytime activities.

Motorists should be aware of extended closures affecting the northbound Ranchero Road ramps throughout this week. According to Caltrans, the Ranchero Road on-ramp is slated to close for 10 days beginning Tuesday, July 30th. However, the off-ramp will reopen sooner, resuming normal operations on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Project Description

The project will rehabilitate and repave 59 lane miles and ramps and upgrade drainage systems on Interstate 15 (I-15) in San Bernardino County. The project spans from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Project Need

The purpose of this project is to improve the safety performance and smoother roadway on Interstate 15  from Oak Hill Road to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.  Drainage systems will be upgraded for better water flow. All work is anticipated to be complete by Spring 2025, weather dependent. Caltrans, District 8 is advising the traveling public to anticipate potential lane and ramp closures for the duration of the project.

Traffic Impact

There will be lane and ramp closures, northbound and southbound, throughout the construction zone for the duration of the project. Connector closures may occur at the I-15 to US 395. Depending on the scope of work these lane and ramp closures will change accordingly with the possibility of reducing lanes to one available in each direction. Delays throughout the project area are anticipated.

Construction Schedule

Construction hours will be 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., going southbound and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. going northbound, Monday through Friday. Schedules can change due to inclement weather.  All work is anticipated to be complete by Spring of 2025.

(Caltrans District 8)
(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

