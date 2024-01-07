I-15 Pavement Rehab Hesperia to Victorville Week of January 8

SAN BERNARDINO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues working on rehabilitatiung 59 miles of lane, ramps, and drainage systems on Interstate 15 (I-15) in San Bernardino County.

The project spans from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville and is weather permitting. In the event of rain – NB and SB lanes #1 and #2 will close due to potential flooding.

Regular hours of operation: Monday – Saturday

Northbound I-15 from Oak Hill Rd to Bear Valley Rd – 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Alternating lane closures, possibly bringing lanes down to one.

*All on / off ramps are subject to intermittent closures for crew safety and related roadwork.

Connector closures may take place: NB/SB I-15 to NB/SB US 395 during operations. Watch for signage.

NB Joshua and Main Street off ramps: Oversized loads must use lanes 1 and 2.

Southbound I-15 from Bear Valley Rd to Oak Hill Rd – 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Alternating lane closures, possibly bringing lanes down to one.

*All on / off ramps are subject to intermittent closures for crew safety and related roadwork.

Connector closures may take place: NB/SB I-15 to NB/SB US 395 during operations. Watch for signage.

In order to exit at SB Oak Hills off ramp, traffic must be in lanes 3 and 4.

* K-rail separates the inside lanes and does not allow access.

Be alert: Work trucks entering and exiting from center median. To avoid delays, use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan back to I-15 as a detour. Please use caution and remember to reduce your speed when approaching and driving through the construction zones.

Holiday schedule: No lane closures – January 12 at 6:00 a.m. – January 16 at 6:00 p.m. (emergency closures are exception)