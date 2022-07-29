I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road make the list of Top 10 Deadliest Roads in California

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of the I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road made the list of the top 10 deadliest Roads in California, according to a recent study from Moneygeek.com.

The study analyzed the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and looked at 10,370 fatal car accidents recorded from 2017 to 2019.

According to the study, the single deadliest stretch of road is on the I-15 freeway from Hesperia down to Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass, approximately 4.5 miles. There were 19 fatal accidents and 19 fatalities between 2017 and 2019.

(I-15 in Hesperia between exit 138 and exit 129)

Factors examined included drunk driving, speeding distracted driving and time of year contributed to fatal crashes in the state.

MoneyGeek also summarized data for each county in California, including the deadliest road in each county.

Number 9 on the list was Bear Valley Road between Navajo and Tamarisk Roads in Hesperia and Apple Valley. The study reported 10 fatal accidents and 13 fatalities within a 4.7-mile distance.

(Bear Valley Road between Navajo Road and Tamarisk Road in Apple Valley and Hesperia)

Fatal accidents and contributing factors in San Bernardino County:

Fatalities 986 Fatal Accidents 897 Drunk Driving Related 228 Distracted Driving Related 44 Speeding Related 267 Most Deadly Road (fatal accidents) I-15 MoneyGeek analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration FARS (fatal accident reporting system) database using fatality data from 2017, 2018 and 2019. Currently, 2019 is the latest data available in the system.



Key Factors:

Drunk Driving Involved in 27% of Fatal Accidents — drunk driving contributed to 2,802 of the 10,370 deadly crashes in the state.

Speeding Is a Factor in 28% of Fatal Crashes — 2,923 incidents make up 28% of the total deadly accidents in the state — outnumbering even drunk driving-related deaths.

Distracted Driving Contributed to 4% of Fatal Accidents — 447 fatal accidents involving distracted driving make up 4% of the total number of deadly crashes in CA.

November Had More Fatal Accidents Than Any Other Month — There were 951 deadly crashes recorded during the month, which is 9.2% of the total. Congestion on California roads due to Halloween and Thanksgiving-related travel likely contributes to the fatal accidents in this month.

