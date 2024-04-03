I-15 Cajon Pass Fuel Truck Crash Causes Extended Traffic Delays and Prompts Hazmat Response

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fuel truck collision on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass, continues to cause a traffic nightmare fifteen hours after the accident was first reported.

It happened at about 12:45 am, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, on the northbound I-15, north of Kenwood Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the fuel truck went off the freeway and down a ravine after possibly crashing with a small dark-colored sedan.

(Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 8)

After the impact, fuel started to flow from the tank on the semi prompting a hazmat response and a SigAlert.

According to officials at Caltrans, 1,000 gallons of unleaded fuel was discharged from the semi. Luckily, the spill was captured in a catch basin.

One person was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with moderate injuries. A Nissan Altima with major left-side damage was towed away from the scene.

(Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 8)

At approximately 1:00 am, the number 5 and number. 6 lanes were closed prompting a SigAlert to be issued for the area. As a result, traffic was gridlocked for many miles beyond the 15/215 interchange.

Just before 4:00 pm, only the no. 6 lane remained closed for the recovery and cleanup efforts.

Caltrans said crews will continue cleanup efforts on Wednesday, from 8:00 AM-8:00 PM, and the operation will impact the #6 lane and shoulder.

“Expedited cleanup is essential prior to the upcoming storm Thursday night into Friday,” stated Caltrans officials.





(Scroll Down To Comment)