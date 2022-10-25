All News
HUSTLER Hollywood opens new store on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — National retailer and part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt, HUSTLER Hollywood announced today that its doors are officially open for business at 15208 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
This location marks the company’s 46th brick-and-mortar store in the U.S. and the 14th store in the state of California, the seventh in the last five years, and the third store opened in California this year for the retail chain, a leader in the sexual health and wellness arena for over two decades.
The company has been pursuing an aggressive expansion plan since 2016 and is on track to have 50+ stores open by the end of 2022.
The Victorville location will carry an expansive selection of products that cater to any desire or budget, including lingerie, fashion-forward apparel, accessories, bath and body items, and unique gifts, including games and party supplies for bachelor/bachelorette bridal showers, festivals, and more.
“California is a great market for us, and we are excited to open a store in Victorville. The city is growing both in population and industry and is a vital part of the High Desert region—where we have a lot of fans and customers. Victorville has been very welcoming and supportive, and we are excited about being a part of the High Desert community,” said Philip Del Rio, VP of HUSTLER Hollywood.
The boutique will hold a celebratory grand-opening event on Saturday, November 5, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., where attendees, while listening to a live DJ, will have the opportunity to mingle, shop, and enjoy desserts and drinks, plus have the chance to win prizes throughout the evening. In addition, one lucky winner will receive a $300.00 in-store shopping spree. The event is free and open to the public.
