Husband, wife died in murder-suicide at a home in Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in the lakeside community of Helendale.

Aaron Fulkerson, 44, fatally shot his wife, 47-year-old Ondrea Fulkerson and then he shot himself, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The murder-suicide happened on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 5:37 p.m., in the 2690 block of Lakeview Drive.

According to the news release, deputies responded to a medical aid call after the reporting party indicated a man and woman were possibly deceased inside the home.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

(Aaron Fulkerson Facebook)

Sheriff’s officials said the official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800- 78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Lisa Bolduc via FB Group)





(Scroll Down To Comment)