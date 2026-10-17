Husband Detained After Wife Killed, Child Injured In Shooting At Victorville Home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A woman died and a child was hospitalized after a suspect allegedly fired a weapon at them Saturday morning in Victorville, according to preliminary information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at approximately 8:17 a.m. on October 17, 2026, to a home in the 14000 block of Hopland Street, across from Challenger School of Sports and Fitness, for a report of an unknown problem.

“Deputies arrived and learned that the suspect fired a weapon at his wife and child. The suspect was detained,” according to a written statement from Jenny Smith, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where “sadly, an adult female was pronounced deceased,” according to the statement.

Additional information was still being gathered as part of the ongoing investigation and will be released when available, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No additional details about the suspect, the condition of the child, or what led up to the shooting were immediately available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT