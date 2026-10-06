Husband Accused Of Holding Knife To Wife’s Neck At Hesperia Workplace, Threatening Co-Worker

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Hesperia man faces multiple felony charges after authorities said he held a pocketknife to his wife’s neck at her workplace and threatened to kill her before also threatening a co-worker who tried to intervene.

Kenneth Conner was arrested following the incident, which was reported at about 11:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in the 17000 block of Lemon Street, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the location following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said Conner arrived at his wife’s place of business, where an argument occurred. During the dispute, Conner allegedly brandished a pocketknife, held it to the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

The woman’s male co-worker entered the room in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and saw Conner holding her with a knife to her neck, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said Conner then pointed the knife at the co-worker and threatened to kill him. Conner fled the location before deputies arrived.

The Hesperia Detective Bureau and Hesperia Gang Team assisted Deputy Van Brimmer with the investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators gathered information that ultimately led to Conner’s whereabouts and arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to arrest records, Conner was arrested in the 102700 block of Sorrel Drive in Apple Valley. He was subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center and was being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Department initially listed suspected violations of Penal Code sections 273.5(a), 422(a) and 245(a)(1), for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court records subsequently reviewed by VVNG show Conner faces four felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats and false imprisonment. He also faces a misdemeanor battery charge. Deadly weapon enhancements are listed in connection with three of the felony counts.

Conner appeared on the court calendar at Victorville Superior Court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. His next hearing is listed as a video arraignment scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, before Judge Michael Lough in Rancho Cucamonga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sheriff’s Department noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact a trusted person, local domestic violence organization, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text START to 88788 for support,” according to the written statement.

“If you are in immediate danger, call 911.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!