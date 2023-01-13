Hunters find partial skeletal remains in a ravine in the Cajon Valley

CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that hunters found partial skeletal remains in a ravine in the Cajon Valley.

The discovery occurred at about 2:30 pm, on January 7, 2023, along 3N53 Forest Service Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.

“Coroner’s Investigators are attempting to identify the remains. No further information is available at this time,” stated Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

