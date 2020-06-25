All News
Humboldt Coroner ID’s Body Found as Victorville Man Who Fell Into the Ocean near Trinidad
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the area of the Ma-le’l Dunes on June 18, 2020 as that of 22-year-old Ajani S. Wilson of Victorville, California.
Wilson was reported missing to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office on May 28 after falling into the ocean in the Elk Head area of Trinidad.
Search teams were unable to locate Wilson during a two-day search and rescue operation in the area.
Wilson’s death has been ruled accidental, with the cause of death determined to be probable drowning with blunt force trauma due to fall from height.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office extended their deepest sympathies to Ajani Wilson’s family during this difficult time.
