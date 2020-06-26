All News
Human Trafficking charges filed against Victorville suspect already in custody
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several months, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have been investigating the possible involvement of Anthony Purtle, for the Human Trafficking of several victims within the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.
Purtle, 26, a resident of Victorville, was originally brought to the attention of the Task Force through a separate investigative agency, which was investigating his involvement in a violation of restraining order.
During the investigation, evidence was discovered linking Purtle to three adult victims and ultimately one juvenile victim of Human Trafficking, officials said.
Additionally, Task Force members discovered additional evidence supporting Purtle’s relationship to all four victims, as well as his active solicitation of the victims to work as prostitutes on his behalf.
The case was filed in the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, with Human Trafficking being charged on June 22, 2020, while Purtle was already in custody on a Felony Domestic Stalking charge. Purtle is currently being held at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center on Felony violation of PRCS (Post-Release Community Supervision)- No Bail, Domestic Stalking- $50,000 bail and Human Trafficking of a Minor- $750,000 bail.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Purtle was on early/active PRCS release for Felony Domestic Violence related charges originating out of Riverside County, as a result of California Assembly Bill 109.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case and are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation, please contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or you may leave the information on the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
(San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force news release)
ADS
Latest News
Human Trafficking charges filed against Victorville suspect already in custody
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several months, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have...
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 395 crash ID’d as 25-year-old Victorville man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 395...
CVS adds 35 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in CA including Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –CVS Health today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 35 additional test sites at select drive-thru...
Exquadrum-Dynetics Achieve Successful Final Full-scale OpFires Rocket Test in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Exquadrum-Dynetics in Adelanto successfully completed its second and final hot-fire test of the revolutionary new rocket being...
Motorcylist airlifted after crashing with semi in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a traffic collision with a semi was flown to a trauma center...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News1 week ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News6 days ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
Security guard allegedly used racial slur while attempting to tase man walking thru Costco parking lot
-
All News7 days ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening