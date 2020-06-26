Human Trafficking charges filed against Victorville suspect already in custody

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several months, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force have been investigating the possible involvement of Anthony Purtle, for the Human Trafficking of several victims within the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.

Purtle, 26, a resident of Victorville, was originally brought to the attention of the Task Force through a separate investigative agency, which was investigating his involvement in a violation of restraining order.

During the investigation, evidence was discovered linking Purtle to three adult victims and ultimately one juvenile victim of Human Trafficking, officials said.

Additionally, Task Force members discovered additional evidence supporting Purtle’s relationship to all four victims, as well as his active solicitation of the victims to work as prostitutes on his behalf.

The case was filed in the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, with Human Trafficking being charged on June 22, 2020, while Purtle was already in custody on a Felony Domestic Stalking charge. Purtle is currently being held at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center on Felony violation of PRCS (Post-Release Community Supervision)- No Bail, Domestic Stalking- $50,000 bail and Human Trafficking of a Minor- $750,000 bail.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Purtle was on early/active PRCS release for Felony Domestic Violence related charges originating out of Riverside County, as a result of California Assembly Bill 109.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case and are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation, please contact the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or you may leave the information on the WE-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force news release)