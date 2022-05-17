Human skull, remains found in the desert near the I-15 freeway in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found in the desert by a man walking his dog near the I-15 in Barstow.

It happened on Friday, May 13, 2022, at about 6:27 pm, east of the freeway and south of Arbuckle Street.

According to a news release, the incident was originally reported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and a Deputy responded. The deputy arrived at the location, observed the remains were in the city and requested the Barstow Police Department.

(A view of Arbuckle Street in the City of Barstow. image – google maps)

Officer Alexander Moua arrived at the location and observed the remains, which included a human skull.

Barstow Police Department Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

“The scene was located in the rarely travelled desert area between Outlet Center Drive and the I15 freeway. Detectives located several personal belongings at what appeared to be the person’s camp,” stated the news release.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Coroner responded to the scene and determined there were no signs of trauma to the skull. At the time of this report, the human remains have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

