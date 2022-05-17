All News
Human skull, remains found in the desert near the I-15 freeway in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found in the desert by a man walking his dog near the I-15 in Barstow.
It happened on Friday, May 13, 2022, at about 6:27 pm, east of the freeway and south of Arbuckle Street.
According to a news release, the incident was originally reported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and a Deputy responded. The deputy arrived at the location, observed the remains were in the city and requested the Barstow Police Department.
Officer Alexander Moua arrived at the location and observed the remains, which included a human skull.
Barstow Police Department Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
“The scene was located in the rarely travelled desert area between Outlet Center Drive and the I15 freeway. Detectives located several personal belongings at what appeared to be the person’s camp,” stated the news release.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Coroner responded to the scene and determined there were no signs of trauma to the skull. At the time of this report, the human remains have not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Woman arrested after stealing another’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Man buying used vehicle on OfferUp robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Attempted murder suspect shoots at deputies and helicopter in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Youth baseball coach arrested in Hesperia for downloading and distributing child pornography
-
All News6 days ago
Woman burned with hot water in Barstow, boyfriend arrested
-
All News4 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 and Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
2 people airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Big Bear man arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography, additional victims sought