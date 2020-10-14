Human skull found near Cemex Factory in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a human skull was found by a hiker near the Cemex Factory in Victorville, officials said.

It happened on Friday, October 9, 2020, at about 5:48 PM, deputies responded to the dry lakebed west of the factory and located a skull, leg bones, and secured the scene for the night.

The following day, detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, a Coroner Investigator and, a Sheriff’s Crime Scene Specialist responded to the location.

According to a news release, “additional skeletal remains were collected and transported to the Coroner Division. A preliminary investigation suggests the remains had been in the area for an extended period of time.”

The Coroner Division will attempt to identify the decedent.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

