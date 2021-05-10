All News
Human remains found near rail road tracks on National Trails Highway
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) are on scene of a death investigation on National Trails Highway.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG human remains were located in a remote area earlier today.
Miller said it’s unknown how long the remains have been there.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
