Connect with us

All News

Human remains found near rail road tracks on National Trails Highway

Published

2 hours ago

on

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) are on scene of a death investigation on National Trails Highway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG human remains were located in a remote area earlier today.

Miller said it’s unknown how long the remains have been there.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending