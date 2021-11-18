All News
Human bones found along dirt road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human bones discovered along a dirt road in Victorville prompted an investigation on Wednesday morning.
On November 17, 2021, at about 7:53 am, deputies were dispatched to the area of Dos Palmas and Monte Vista Roads.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the bones found were determined to be human and the gender was unknown.
Paslak said the Specialized Investigation Division responded to aid in the investigation. “Foul play is unknown at this time and the investigation is still ongoing,” stated Paslak.
No other details were available for release and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
