Howard’s to Host Customer Appreciation Event at Victorville Store on March 23rd

Victorville, Calif. — Howard’s will host a customer appreciation event at the Victorville store on Wednesday, March 23, 2002, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The company has planned a special event to thank its customers, neighbors, and the local community for the warm welcome to the region since Howard’s merged with Midway Home Solutions in June 2021.

“Howard’s is known in the industry for its goal of becoming the #1 major appliance retailer for customer experience,” said Bill Muller, store manager for Howard’s Victorville. “At our Victorville location, we are investing in and serving our local community by employing local staff, building relationships and offering support and positive change that will help build a strong, vibrant neighborhood.”

The Customer Appreciation Event is an invitation to the community to get to know Howard’s while reconnecting with the former Midway employees who now work for Howard’s at the location. The company has been a mainstay in Southern California communities since its founding in 1946 and is one of the oldest employee-owned businesses in California, reinforcing its employees’ dedication to the needs of their neighbors.

There is a lot for customers to discover about and appreciate from Howard’s that sets the company apart from local big box retailers. Victorville shoppers enjoy personalized service from product specialists and a greater selection of offerings. Shoppers have access to more ways to shop and buy, with flexible financing options and can purchase with confidence thanks to Howard’s 60-day price match guarantee. The company even offers free next-day delivery on many purchases.

Local families are encouraged to visit the store for the Customer Appreciation Event at 14444 Atstar Street in Victorville for an evening of food, entertainment, tasty live demonstrations and exciting prizes and giveaways including four tickets to Disneyland. The In-N-Out truck will be onsite, providing free hamburgers and cheeseburgers to all Howard’s guests.

The retailer will offer special one-night only pricing, 0% financing for 24 months and will cover the sales tax on qualifying products.

One of Howard’s motivations for merging with Midway Home Solutions in 2021 was the store’s dedicated customer base. Midway, founded by Clifford and Don Lager in 1961, was built on a commitment to supporting the customer. Howard’s Victorville is now carrying on the Lager family’s legacy, continuing the tradition of serving the home appliance needs of the greater High Desert region including the communities of Apple Valley, Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Oak Hills, Barstow, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, Adelanto, and Fort Irwin.

“I’ve been with the company for almost 15 years, first as Midway Home Solutions and now as Howards Victorville,” said Jason Montana, appliance sales manager. “In my time with the company I’ve been involved in more than 50 community events including Rotary, Chamber and Little League programs. I plan on continuing that tradition with Howard’s because of their belief in engaging in the needs and activities of the neighborhoods surrounding its stores. Howard’s looks for ways to give back and I’m excited to be a part of that, spreading the word about our store.”

