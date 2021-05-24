Howard’s announces acquisition of Midway Home Solutions in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Howards, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that it has acquired the operations and assets of Midway Home Solutions in Victorville.

Founded in 1961 by Clifford and Don Lager, Midway is one of the largest single-store appliance retailers in the country by volume. The official acquisition date, when Howard’s will begin operation, will be June 15, 2021.

“We are thrilled that Howard’s will continue the legacy of what we have built here in Victorville,” said Don Lager, Founder & CEO of Midway Home Solutions. “Howard’s commitment to the customer experience and product support mirrors our own. We look forward to seeing what new and exciting opportunities Howard’s will bring to the area’s 400,000 residents.”

Midway’s current 45,000 sq. ft. showroom and attached 50,000 sq. ft. distribution center will be rebranded under the Howard’s name, denoting the first of that retailer’s stores in the region.

Howard’s is currently aggressively expanding its footprint into new markets in Southern California. The addition of the Victorville location allows the retailer to both serve the home appliance needs of consumers in the area and brings new shopping prospects to the high desert market.

“The acquisition of Midway’s business holdings and store location solidifies Howard’s position as the largest independent retailer of major appliances on the West Coast,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “We look forward to introducing shoppers at this location to products from a wide range of brands. We will also bring the same types of hands-on displays and room packages to the store that have become so popular at our other showrooms.”

While Midway Home Solutions’ 41 current employees will help Howard’s to fulfill its customer service and sales initiatives at the Victorville location, Lager will provide guidance and support on Howard’s Executive Advisory Board.

The company currently carries many of the same brands and products as Howard’s, including Bosch, Monogram, GE, LG, Samsung, JennAir, Thermador, and more, allowing for a streamlined transition.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

(The site serves the home appliance needs of the greater High Desert region including Apple Valley, Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Oak Hills, Barstow, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, Adelanto, and Fort Irwin. image — google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.