How Much of the Total Solar Eclipse in 2024 Will Be Visible From the Victor Valley?

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — The countdown is on for skywatchers across North America who will be treated to a celestial spectacle, as a total Solar Eclipse prepares to cast a shadow over parts of the continent on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Dubbed the Great North American Eclipse by some media, this astronomical event will offer a unique opportunity for millions of enthusiasts and the public to witness the Moon passing between the Earth and the Sun, the first one in seven years to pass over the U.S.

When and Where to Watch

The eclipse is expected to peak at different times depending on the viewer’s location. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

In the Victor Valley, people will see 49.8% of coverage of the sun. The process will begin just after 10 a.m., reach the peak at 11:14 a.m., and end at 12:24 p.m.

With clear blue skies and temperatures in the high 40’s to low 50’s, it will be prestige conditions for residents living in the Victor Valley to view the eclipse.

(NASA says the Eclipse will appear this way from the Victor Valley.)

Observing the Eclipse Safely

Safety is of utmost importance when viewing a solar eclipse. Observers should never look directly at the Sun without appropriate eye protection. Special solar viewing glasses or viewers are the recommended methods for safe observation. Alternative methods include pinhole projectors or viewing the event through a telescope equipped with a proper solar filter.

Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.”Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. NASA

(The path of totality will stretch from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Newfoundland, Canada.)

What to Expect

During the total eclipse, spectators will see the Moon take a ‘bite’ out of the Sun, creating a striking crescent shape. The exact appearance of the eclipse will vary depending on one’s location within the eclipse’s path. While those situated on the path of totality will experience a total solar eclipse, observers outside this path will still be able to enjoy the eclipse, weather permitting.

An Event for All Ages

Schools, astronomy clubs, and community organizations are already planning events to celebrate the eclipse. These events offer a chance for learning and camaraderie among space enthusiasts of all ages. It also serves as a reminder of our place in the vast universe and the wonder of our home planet’s natural phenomena.





(Scroll Down To Comment)